After shop owner’s 2nd location in Providence destroyed, he’s not taking any chances in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of businesses in Taunton began boarding up their storefronts Wednesday, in preparation for the possibility of violence stemming from a protest scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Hayden Pomeranz of Smoke Clean Restoration and his crew have been helping business owners prepare, but he said in Boston and Providence, they’ve been cleaning up after both cities were recently the target of planned violence.

“It’s just been a lot of emergency service. Long hours, boarding up broken windows, protecting businesses that haven’t been damaged yet,” Pomeranz said.

“We’re family-owned and operated, so to see a lot of these small businesses get damaged like this, it kind of hits home for us,” he continued.

The aftermath of the violence in Providence has also hit home for Mark McCauley. Early Tuesday morning, his shoe store on Washington Street was broken into, ransacked and destroyed.

“My sister called me and said my business was on fire. I got down there and it was like a combat zone,” McCauley recalled.

Due to the excessive damage to his Providence storefront, McCauley paid to have his Taunton store boarded up. His business, St. Pierre’s Shoes, has been in his family since 1965, so he’s not taking any chances.

“I just can’t afford to have the home base attacked like that,” he said. “That’s a total loss in Providence, and there’s a lot of stuff here, so I just can’t have it happen here.”

As a small business owner, McCauley said the past few days have been exhausting, frustrating and emotional.

“There was a problem, we understand it,” he said. “But violence is not going to solve it. It’s not going to solve this problem. you have to let the legal system do it. This is America. We’re all Americans.”

McCauley said it cost him $7,100 to board up his shop in Taunton, but he said if it saves his store, it was money well spent.

Destiny Perry, the organizer of Thursday’s protest, tells Eyewitness News she expects up to 300 people to attend and said it will be as peaceful as it can be. She said she’s working with Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and the Taunton Police Department.