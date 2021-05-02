Seekonk Speedway welcomes back racing and fans

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — After more than 18 months without racing and facing an uncertain financial future Seekonk Speedway is back open.

The track kicked off its 75th official season of racing on Sunday and the fans were ready.

“Oh my god it’s so awesome, I’m so excited to be here. It’s a great day,” Lori Coogan said.

“It feels great to be open, big shout out, big thank you to all our fans who came, we sold out opening day,” Director of Business Development Ed St Germain said.

Earlier this year, Seekonk Speedway was selected to receive financial support, courtesy of the Barstool Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

“We’re grateful to be reopened again at 12 percent, we’re looking forward to 25 percent and hopefully fifty and back to normal at a hundred percent in August,” St Germain said.

With the new season comes new safety protocol.

“You can only sit every other row, there’s sanitizing stations everywhere, there’s markings for social distancing, face masks are still required in Massachusetts,” he said.

At Sunday’s opener drivers were hopeful the 2021 season will be a memorable one.

“Looked like there were a lot of people out there. I know that my friends and family are out there, so everyone is excited to be here,” Amy Arsenault said.

“Nice to sell out, obviously even with a restricted crowd, but as far as I know we sold out the crowd, so that’s pretty cool,” Richard Murray said.