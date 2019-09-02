After months of waiting, Somerset’s first dispensary opens its doors on Labor Day

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Somerset’s first marijuana dispensary officially opened its doors on Labor Day.

Solar Therapeutics was in the process of getting some of its licenses approved back in April, when Eyewitness News got a look inside as construction was wrapping up.

CEO Edward Dow says the dispensary received its final sales-ready inspection from the Cannabis Control Commission last Monday, and then got its commencement of operations notice.

“We had a 72-hour window waiting period we had to do, which put us to Monday, and we wanted to open as fast as we could,” Dow said.

Dow says a limited amount of advertisement about its grand opening was methodical, “to work out any potential kinks as they arose.” The company’s Facebook page posted Thursday about Monday’s opening.

“We’ve seen a lot of these companies get absolutely inundated on the first couple days, and I’m not sure if it’s a good look or a bad look,” Dow said.

On Monday, Dow said there was a line of people waiting for the store to open around 8 a.m. He added that the Town of Somerset wanted a police detail to deal with potential traffic concerns in the area.

“We can always scale back. We’ve got a full staff inside, two [police] details and multiple security officers as well,” Dow said.

Due to how the state processed its licenses, the dispensary is starting with adult-use, or recreational sales first. Medical sales will follow once the dispensary cultivation is fully licensed in about four to eight weeks, according to Dow.

Dow says there are also plans to open a dispensary in Seekonk.

He said the former Supreme Coffee & Donuts location on Fall River Avenue has been acquired, but no exact timeline for its opening has been given yet.