REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Several business were damaged over the weekend after a large fire broke out at a commercial building in Rehoboth.

In the days that followed, members of the community have stepped up in different ways to support the owners who were impacted.

The Attleboro Norton YMCA announced Wednesday on Facebook that its offering free one-month subscriptions to all members of the House of Fitness.

“We were saddened to hear of the tragic fire that happened over the weekend at House of Fitness Rehoboth,” the post read. “Devan Cornetta has been a longtime friend of the YMCA, and we wish him the best while he works to rebuild his business.”

And the YMCA wasn’t the only business to step up.

Narragansett Beer also posted to Facebook saying they’ll be supporting Anawan Brewing Company next week.

“On Monday 2/21, we will be donating our net proceeds to our friends at Anawan Brewing Company who tragically lost their Rehoboth Brewery to a fire last Saturday morning. Come out, support our neighbor, and let’s help them rebuild,” the post said.

GoFundMe pages have also been set up to raise money for House of Fitness and Anawan Brewing.

“While thanking everyone individually would be near impossible, we did want to thank you all publicly for everything each and every one of you have done for our community-based brewery,” Anawan Brewing wrote in a Facebook post.

“We wanted to start off by thanking the brave first responders for putting their lives at risk to try and save our dream,” the post continued. “We wanted to thank all the breweries (near and far) that have graciously donated money, time, and help to us. We also wanted to thank our friends, family, and our supporters who have reached out to us all personally and through our various social media accounts.”