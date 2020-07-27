After car hits man, Fall River police searching for driver

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are looking for a person who drove off after hitting a man standing outside of his own vehicle Friday night.

The victim’s car was parked on Globe Street around 8:30 p.m. with the driver’s door open when a blue sedan hit the man and the open door and kept going, according to Lt. Jay D. Huard.

Rescue crews took the 36-year-old victim to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, and at last check, he was in stable condition, Huard said.

The next day, police found a blue Mercedes parked in the area of Jencks and Alden streets that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and had heavy damage on the passenger side. Huard said the car was towed to the police department for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511 or Det. Dwaine Cabeceiras at (508) 324-2796.