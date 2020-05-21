After alleged deal, Fall River man charged with trafficking cocaine

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River arrested a man for allegedly dealing drugs last week, and given a summons to another man accused of drug possession, according to a news release from the department on Thursday.

A police detective in the Vice and Intelligence Unit had been watching Chad Latinville, 40, talk to a friend on South Main Street last Friday. The detective heard the two men talking about picking up drugs in the city’s South End.

The detective called other officers for assistance and they followed Latinville to Pokross Street, where he approached Steven Torres-Camacho, 33, in the driver’s seat of an SUV. The detectives saw the two men make a transaction, and moved to arrest them.

A search of Torres-Camacho’s SUV turned up 24 small bags of suspected crack cocaine, 15 small bags of suspected fentanyl, and $2,308 in cash.

The officers also found six pieces of suspected crack cocaine on Latinville’s person. He’s been summonsed into court for possessing a class B substance.

Torres-Camacho was charged with trafficking cocaine in excess of 36 grams, possession with intent to distribute a class A drug (fentanyl), and distribution of a class B drug (cocaine).