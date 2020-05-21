After alleged deal, Fall River man charged with trafficking cocaine

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fall river police cruiser_272756

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River arrested a man for allegedly dealing drugs last week, and given a summons to another man accused of drug possession, according to a news release from the department on Thursday.

A police detective in the Vice and Intelligence Unit had been watching Chad Latinville, 40, talk to a friend on South Main Street last Friday. The detective heard the two men talking about picking up drugs in the city’s South End.

The detective called other officers for assistance and they followed Latinville to Pokross Street, where he approached Steven Torres-Camacho, 33, in the driver’s seat of an SUV. The detectives saw the two men make a transaction, and moved to arrest them.

A search of Torres-Camacho’s SUV turned up 24 small bags of suspected crack cocaine, 15 small bags of suspected fentanyl, and $2,308 in cash.

The officers also found six pieces of suspected crack cocaine on Latinville’s person. He’s been summonsed into court for possessing a class B substance.

Torres-Camacho was charged with trafficking cocaine in excess of 36 grams, possession with intent to distribute a class A drug (fentanyl), and distribution of a class B drug (cocaine).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com