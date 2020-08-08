Aerial spraying planned for parts of SE Mass

BOSTON (WPRI) — Aerial spraying for mosquitoes due to elevated risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) will be conducted in parts of Southeastern Massachusetts next week, according to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR).

Spraying is expected to begin on Monday, August 10 and continue over several evenings, but the ability to spray is weather dependent and may change.

The following communities are in the spray zone: Acushnet, Easton, Raynham, Taunton, Lakeville, Marion, Mattapoisett, Wareham, and Rochester. Residents can view the state’s Aerial Mosquito Spray Map for the latest updates on spraying.

Officials say spraying is just one tool to combat the potentially deadly mosquito borne illness. “We ask the public to be vigilant and take care to follow personal protection practices,” SRMCB Chair and MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux said.

This includes staying indoors during peak mosquito hours, applying insect repellent when outdoors, repairing screens on windows and doors, and draining standing water where mosquitoes breed.

Last year, Massachusetts reported 12 human cases and 6 deaths from EEE, its most active season since 1956.