Acushnet man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An Acushnet man will serve up to five years in state prison for distributing drugs.

Joshua Moniz, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Fall River Superior Court to charges of trafficking heroin in excess of 18 grams and possession with intent to distribute Xanax, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Tuesday.

Moniz received a three-and-a-half- to five-year prison sentence.

The DA’s office said Acushnet and New Bedford police executed a search warrant at Moniz’s Porter Street home in May 2018 and seized more than 80 grams of a substance later determined to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, along with 104 Xanax tablets, $1,682 in cash, a digital scale and packaging materials.

“This is another defendant who is profiting off of the sale of heroin and fentanyl that is the cause of misery for many people and their families,” DA Quinn said. “There needs to be accountability for this conduct.”