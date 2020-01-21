Activists to demonstrate at Fall River Diocese, demand list of accused priests

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An advocacy group for sexual abuse survivors is going to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River on Tuesday to demand what the diocese pledged a year ago: a list of clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse against minors.

Robert M. Hoatson, the president of Road to Recovery of New Jersey, said in announcing the demonstration that for the diocese’s bishop, Most Rev. Edgar da Cunha, to not release the list, “revictimizes innocent victims and does not help children remain safe.”

Activists plan to gather on the sidewalk outside the Diocese’s Highland Avenue facility at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

While the diocese said this past weekend it was suspending two retired priests, each accused of separate sexual abuse cases, church officials have not said how soon the list might be completed or released.

Da Cunha had said last January he’d hoped to see the review completed by later in the spring of 2019. But when Target 12’s Eli Sherman approached the diocese about the delay this month, spokesman John Kearns said the diocese is committed to producing the list, and the external review of priest personnel files is still ongoing. “It takes time and diligence to compile a list that is accurate and thorough,” he said.

This weekend’s announcement of the suspensions of Father James F. Buckley and Father Edward J. Byington — both of whom deny the allegations of sexual abuse made against them — followed two other Fall River priests who were put on administrative leave in November due to accusations of misconduct. Both Father Richard Degagne and Father Daniel Lacroix denied those allegations as well.

The Diocese of Providence released its own list in July of 50 priests and other clergymen “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors since 1950. Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin said the decision to release the list in Rhode Island was to show the Catholic hierarchy has nothing to hide.