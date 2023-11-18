The Rehoboth Police Department is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday.

Police were called to a Summer Street home for a well being check on Barbara Cruz, 77, of Tiverton, RI.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered two people shot dead, one being Cruz and the other, 72-year-old Omar Bradley.

Police believe Bradley shot and killed Cruz and then shot himself.

The Massachusetts State police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are also investigating.

Officials say there is no active threat to public safety.