Woman shot and killed in North Attleboro shopping plaza

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing shopping plaza in North Attleboro Saturday.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says Brandi Berg, 37, of Riverside was found unresponsive inside her vehicle.

She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Right now, no arrests have been made. No further information is being released.

UPDATE: This car was just towed away from scene in North Attleboro. A shopper had told us she saw broken glass around one of the cars police had tape around. Police have not released any info yet. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fnzqOt0Q30 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) June 23, 2019

Police had the parking lot to the shopping plaza blocked off for several hours Saturday night as they gathered evidence.

An SUV was towed away around 10 p.m., about the same time investigators also cleared the scene.