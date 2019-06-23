Woman shot and killed in North Attleboro shopping plaza

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing shopping plaza in North Attleboro Saturday.
Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says Brandi Berg, 37, of Riverside was found unresponsive inside her vehicle.
She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Right now, no arrests have been made. No further information is being released.
Police had the parking lot to the shopping plaza blocked off for several hours Saturday night as they gathered evidence.
An SUV was towed away around 10 p.m., about the same time investigators also cleared the scene.