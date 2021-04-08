‘Above and beyond’: Ocean State Job Lot donates thousands of dollars worth of PPE to Fall River schools

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Ocean State Job Lot has donated nearly $24,000 worth of PPE to Fall River’s public schools, as the city prepares to get students back in the classroom.

Mayor Paul Coogan accepted the donation Thursday and helped load up three cars worth of PPE.

“It saves the taxpayers money when you have businesses like Ocean State that are willing to step up and donate,” he said. “It helps the entire community.”

Ocean State Job Lot manager Mike Sweeney tells 12 News customers were given the option to donate while checking out, and for those who did, the local chain matched every dollar.

“It’s great for the kids so they can feel safe going into school,” Sweeney said. “Let’s stop this COVID-19 and keep kids safe, it’s for them.”

Coogan said this is another example of a local business helping those in need.

“The schools will appreciate it, just having it on hand,” Coogan said. “God forbid we have another relapse or something, we will have it on hand and it will be great.”

Courier John Moniz, who transports children to and from schools in the city, said it’s nice to see those coming directly from the community.

“It’s nice and it’s good for the kids,” Moniz said. “They need all the help they can get … everyone has gone above and beyond.”

Sweeney said this is the third donation they’ve delivered from this location. They’ve also donated PPE to the city’s fire and police departments.