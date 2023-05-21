FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — An abandoned building on Washburn Rd. collapsed following a fire Sunday night.

The road was blocked off on both ends as crews worked to put out the fire.

Freetown Fire Chief Harrie Ashley said the building was over two-hundred years old and did not have power.

“There’s no power to it, so we’re kind of suspicious of what happened here at this point,” said Ashley, who also noted that the building was under renovation.

Crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Ashley said the heavy rain on Saturday helped to stop the fire from spreading.

“That significant rain yesterday helped us a lot to keep it contained to just this structure,” Ashley said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.