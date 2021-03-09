‘A special breed’: Massachusetts firefighters honored for bravery, sacrifice

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A touching tribute to Massachusetts firefighters and their families, as several first responders from Southern New England were recognized for their bravery, service, and sacrifice during the 31st Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards.

“Firefighters are a special breed, and they swear an oath,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “That oath to serve and protect, they take profoundly seriously.”

More than 70 firefighters from across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts were recognized during the virtual awards ceremony Monday night.

Among those honored was Worcester Fire Dept. Lt. Jason Menard, who died in the line of duty in November of 2019.

“He was a firefighters’ firefighter, always there to help his brothers and sisters,” Mass. State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.

Menard spent his final moments saving a fellow firefighter and was recognized posthumously with the Medal of Honor.

“Jason Menard is a classic example of the history, talent and commitment that Worcester firefighters make to this community,” Baker said.

Baker awarded the medal to Menard’s wife, Tina, who was surrounded by her children.

“In the end, the greatest sacrifice of all is the one that’s made by the family, who loses their loved one, not to an injury and not for a week or a month, but forever,” Baker said.

“When we have an opportunity like this one today to present to that family the Medal of Honor, and to make clear to them how much we understand and appreciate the size and significance of their loss,” Baker added, “For us, it’s the least we can do.”

A group of 15 firefighters from Attleboro were recognized for saving a man’s life during a house fire last March, and also pulling a driver from a burning vehicle in August 2019.

In addition, a group of firefighters in New Bedford received awards for meritorious conduct for their work trying to rescue an elderly man from a house fire in December 2019. The man was resuscitated but later passed away.

Firefighters from Chicopee, Fitchburg, Hanover, Hanson, Reading, and Rockland also took home honors and awards.

“I sleep better at night knowing there are people here in our Commonwealth who swear that oath, believe in that oath, and will be there when called, no matter what,” Baker said.

The complete awards ceremony can be found on the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services website. You can also watch it on the department’s Facebook page.