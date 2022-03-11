ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, we’ll set our clocks ahead by an hour.

It’s also a perfect time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries if needed, the Attleboro Fire Department said in a reminder to residents.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 60% of house fire deaths between 2014 and 2018 occurred when smoke alarms were either malfunctioning or not installed at all.

At least 430 Americans die from accidental CO poisoning each year, while nearly 50,000 visit hospitals for the same reason, according to the CDC.

That’s why it’s crucial to regularly make sure these devices are working, Attleboro fire officials said.

Here are some tips they provided to help prevent fires and CO poisoning: