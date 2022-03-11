ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, we’ll set our clocks ahead by an hour.
It’s also a perfect time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries if needed, the Attleboro Fire Department said in a reminder to residents.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 60% of house fire deaths between 2014 and 2018 occurred when smoke alarms were either malfunctioning or not installed at all.
At least 430 Americans die from accidental CO poisoning each year, while nearly 50,000 visit hospitals for the same reason, according to the CDC.
That’s why it’s crucial to regularly make sure these devices are working, Attleboro fire officials said.
Here are some tips they provided to help prevent fires and CO poisoning:
- Test all smoke alarms once a month
- Replace alarms right away that beep showing the battery is low (for those with non-replaceable batteries)
- Alarms typically need a new battery once a year
- Replace smoke alarms after 10 years
- Follow manufacturers instructions regarding CO alarms
- Smoke alarms should be installed in every room
- Make sure alarms are interconnected
- If CO alarm sounds, exit home/building immediately
- Form an escape plan