WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Continuing a decades-old small town tradition, the Westport Fair returned to the fairgrounds on Pine Hill Road.

As per usual, this year’s fair included tractor pulls, carnival rides, animals, arts & crafts, live music, horseshoe competitions, pig races, an array of food and more.

“It’s just promoting Westport and agriculture and family,” said Cathleen Perry in the animal tent on Saturday, “I think, some people like fairs and some people don’t, but I am pretty sure that everybody that has come through has said I am glad you are back.”

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a scaled-down version was held in the fall of 2021.

Organizers say the annual five-day event typically draws about 16,000 people.

Westport Fair member Cathleen Perry said there were record crowds the first three nights, Wednesday through Friday.

The very first fair was held in 1955.

According to the website, the goal back then was to promote agriculture in town and to showcase projects that the Bristol County Agricultural High School students had completed.

The land on Pine Hill Road was purchased in 1984.

The Westport Fair committee has already selected the dates for the 2023 fair – Wednesday, July 12-Sunday, July 16.

The committee also gives out scholarships to local graduating high school seniors every year.