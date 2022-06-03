NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested after leading police on a chase that started in New Bedford and ended in Fairhaven.

Nathan Cormier, 29, of New Bedford, and Andrew Simuel, 28, of Pompano Beach, Florida, were arrested on drug charges Friday.

Detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau spotted Cormier, who had an active warrant for his arrest, in a car in New Bedford.

After attempting to stop Cormier in the area of Sconticut Neck Road and Huttleston Avenue in Fairhaven, police said he shifted into reverse and hit an unmarked cruiser and light pole in the process.

It was at that time Cormier shifted into drive, striking a second cruiser, and attempted to flee the scene.

Police pursued Cormier for four miles before he spun out of control and crashed into the shrubbery outside a Fairhaven home.

Both Cormier and Simuel were removed from the car and taken into custody. Police said they both had more than 38 grams of cocaine on them.

Cormier and Simuel were charged with trafficking cocaine in excess of 36 grams and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws.

Additionally, Cormier was charged with failing to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of assault and battery on police officers.

At the time of his arrest, Cormier had an open case in Bristol Superior Court stemming from a fentanyl trafficking arrest in 2020.