’91 Attleboro homicide suspect makes ‘Most Wanted’ list

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man Attleboro Police believe stabbed and killed a man 30 years ago remains on the run, and Massachusetts State Police have added him, along with four other men, to the state’s list of most wanted fugitives.

Mario R. Garcia is accused of killing a man in a fight at Dean and Bank streets in Attleboro on Nov. 16, 1991. Attleboro Police and state troopers identified Garcia as the suspected attacker and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Garcia has remained at large, avoiding police, and the warrant to arrest him remains in effect. He would be 49 years old now and is described as standing 5-foot-4, weighing around 120 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he’s a native of Guatemala and also has connections to Connecticut, Georgia and Utah.

He’s used aliases, according to police, including Mario Rivera, Rene Agusto Rivera, Mario Rene Garcia Rivera, and Mario Robles.

In addition to Garcia, police are adding men with murder, physical and sexual and assault accusations to the most wanted list.

Marvin Veiga, Jr., 32, is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brockton on Oct. 13, 2020, along with a second man who was arrested.

Alexander Keen Grant, 49, is accused of a sexual assault in Yarmouth in 2012, providing alcohol to an underage victim and assaulting that person while they were intoxicated.

Wesly Jordan Alcin, 23, is wanted for a home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, and a firearms offense after a man and woman were shot multiple times at a home in Salem on Jan. 24. Both victims survived.

Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, 40, is wanted for aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and strangulation for an incident in Greenfield in May 2020.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects is asked to call the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) at (800) KAP-TURE (800-527-8873).