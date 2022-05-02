NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The cause of a house fire on Belleville Road in New Bedford is now under investigation.

Officials on scene said the fire started on the third floor of the three-family home around 2 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the building next door and contained them to the third floor of the home. The siding of the home was damaged.

Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the home is not habitable and nine people were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected, and no injuries were reported.