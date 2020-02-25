Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

9/11 memorial vandalized a week after Plymouth Rock defaced

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A week after Plymouth Rock was defaced with graffiti, it appears as if vandals have targeted the historic Massachusetts town’s 9/11 memorial.

A statue of a police officer was knocked over sometime over the weekend, and two nearby lamp posts were knocked over.

The statue’s head was knocked off. A nearby figure of a firefighter was untouched.

On Feb. 16, Plymouth Rock, the symbolic spot of the Pilgrims landing 400 years ago, was covered in paint.

Vandals also targeted the Pilgrim Maiden statue and several other significant spots in Plymouth.

No arrests have been announced in either case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com