MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested an additional eight suspects in connection with a triple stabbing that happened in Middleboro late last month.

Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins said 19-year-olds Matthew Brow and Alaiis Barrows, as well as six juveniles, have each been charged with assault and battery.

Officers responded to Wall Street just after midnight on June 24 and found three people suffering from stab wounds.

One of the victims, identified by Perkins as a 19-year-old man, was stabbed several times in the torso. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center in critical condition. Perkins said the other two victims, a 19-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, were each stabbed in the leg.

Jayden Wainwright, 18, was arrested and charged later that day with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.