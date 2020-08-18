8 Democrats running to succeed Kennedy debate tonight at Stonehill

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The eight Democrats running to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy III will meet for a virtual debate on Tuesday night, just two weeks before the Sept. 1 primary and as many voters are already casting their ballots by mail.

The debate is being hosted by Stonehill College’s Martin Institute for Law & Society at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on YouTube. WPRI 12 politics editor Ted Nesi will moderate the event from Stonehill’s May Auditorium, posing questions to the candidates over Zoom.

You can watch the debate below when it starts at 7 p.m.

Kennedy’s decision to run for U.S. Senate has opened up his seat in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District, which stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up into the Boston suburbs. The eight Democratic hopefuls — all from Newton, Brookline and Wellesley — are spending millions of dollars in an effort to win the Democratic nomination.

The eventual Democratic nominee will take on the winner of the 4th District Republican primary between Julie Hall and David Rosa in the November election.