NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives in New Bedford arrested eight people on drug charges after searching two different homes this week.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a Rodney Street apartment on Wednesday after receiving complaints from neighbors. The target of the investigation was 56-year-old Joseph Demers.

The detectives seized about 8 grams of loose fentanyl packaged distribution on the street, along with 13 oxycodone tablets, a plastic bag containing half a gram of cocaine, cutting agents, digital scales, and packaging materials, according to police.

Demers was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a class A drug, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and two warrant arrests.

Police said they also arrested Jonathan Digaetano, 36, Sandra Dunn, 54, Steven Galipeau, 41, Robert Mills, 37, Amanda Yapejian, 36, on various drug charges.

In an unrelated incident, detectives charged a couple with trafficking fentanyl after executing a search warrant on Nash Road. According to police, they found 33 bags of fentanyl pills weighing 356 grams, 11 bags of fentanyl weighing 237 grams, a cutting agent, digital scales, a drug ledger and three phones.

Kenny Gonzalez, 44, was arrested and charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl, possession to distribute a class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and a career criminal act (violent crime or serious drug).

Gonzalez was previously convicted of distributing a controlled class A substance in Sept. 2000, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in June 2003, and manslaughter in July 2005, police said.

Iliana Sanchez-Pagan, 33, was also charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl/morphine/opium, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and a warrant arrest.