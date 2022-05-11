TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A year-long investigation into an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the area of Taunton and Fall River has resulted in seven people being arrested, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police announced Wednesday.

“Operation Shore Thing” also led to the seizure of approximately 1,950 grams of fentanyl, 4,310 oxycodone tablets, 51 grams of crack cocaine, two illegal firearms and $75,000 in cash, officials said, adding that the fentanyl and oxycodone alone had a street value of around $350,000.

“The investigation involved the seizure of just under two kilos of fentanyl, thousands of oxycodone pills and other narcotics that contribute to the drug problem in our community, and sadly result in fatal overdoses,” DA Thomas Quinn III said. “We will continue to investigate these drug organizations and hold people accountable for contributing to the ongoing addiction problems in our communities.”

Investigators believe the group was responsible for street and mid-level opioid dealing throughout the region.

On Wednesday, April 27, four teams of state and local police executed search warrants at locations in Taunton and Fall River, which resulted in six arrests.

Through surveillance and records checks, they learned the oxycodone supplier lived in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to officials. That person was taken into custody after police executed a “knock and announce” warrant at the home.

The suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Christopher McLaughlin, 40, of Fall River

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking oxycodone

Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug

Casey Ruby, 34, of Taunton

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking oxycodone

Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession of a firearm without ID (2 counts)

Possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device (two counts)

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Joshua Nazario, 31, of Taunton

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking oxycodone

Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession of a firearm without ID (2 counts)

Possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device (2 counts)

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Eddyberto Mejia, 28, of Taunton

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug

Eusebio Andrade, 39, of Taunton

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking oxycodone

Corey Robeiro, 32, of Taunton

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession of a class B drug

Rocio Taveras, 48 of Lawrence