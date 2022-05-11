TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A year-long investigation into an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the area of Taunton and Fall River has resulted in seven people being arrested, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police announced Wednesday.
“Operation Shore Thing” also led to the seizure of approximately 1,950 grams of fentanyl, 4,310 oxycodone tablets, 51 grams of crack cocaine, two illegal firearms and $75,000 in cash, officials said, adding that the fentanyl and oxycodone alone had a street value of around $350,000.
“The investigation involved the seizure of just under two kilos of fentanyl, thousands of oxycodone pills and other narcotics that contribute to the drug problem in our community, and sadly result in fatal overdoses,” DA Thomas Quinn III said. “We will continue to investigate these drug organizations and hold people accountable for contributing to the ongoing addiction problems in our communities.”
Investigators believe the group was responsible for street and mid-level opioid dealing throughout the region.
On Wednesday, April 27, four teams of state and local police executed search warrants at locations in Taunton and Fall River, which resulted in six arrests.
Through surveillance and records checks, they learned the oxycodone supplier lived in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to officials. That person was taken into custody after police executed a “knock and announce” warrant at the home.
The suspects were arrested on the following charges:
Christopher McLaughlin, 40, of Fall River
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking oxycodone
- Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug
Casey Ruby, 34, of Taunton
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking oxycodone
- Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug
- Possession of a firearm without ID (2 counts)
- Possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device (two counts)
- Possession of ammunition without FID card
Joshua Nazario, 31, of Taunton
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking oxycodone
- Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug
- Possession of a firearm without ID (2 counts)
- Possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device (2 counts)
- Possession of ammunition without FID card
Eddyberto Mejia, 28, of Taunton
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug
Eusebio Andrade, 39, of Taunton
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Trafficking oxycodone
Corey Robeiro, 32, of Taunton
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Possession of a class B drug
Rocio Taveras, 48 of Lawrence
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Trafficking oxycodone
- Distribution of a class B drug