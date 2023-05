DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of State Rd. at Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth Saturday.

Police said the pedestrian, a 60-year-old Dartmouth woman, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to receive treatment for head trauma.

The driver of the car involved, an 18-year-old New Bedford man, was not hurt and was cooperating with police.

Police said no charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.