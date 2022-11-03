NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a school bus was T-boned in New Bedford Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The school bus was carrying Global Learning Charter School students at the time and was driving down Ashley Boulevard when police said an oncoming car crashed into it near Chafee Street.

Police said six of the students and the bus driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car that hit the school bus was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign.