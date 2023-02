NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were displaced following a fire on Sagamore Street in New Bedford.

The fire started around 11:00 p.m. on the third floor of the building before extending into the attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

The six people displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the New Bedford Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit and determined to be accidental.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt.