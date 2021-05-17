6 families displaced following overnight fire in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a four-alarm fire broke out in Fall River early Monday morning.

Crews responding to Meadow Street around 2 a.m. found two triple-deckers with heavy fire, along with a third building, a boat, and two garages also on fire.

District Chief Scott Flannery says residents in six apartments are now without a home after two of the apartment buildings sustained serious damage. The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

The outside of the third building nearby sustained minor damage. A garage was also destroyed, along with a boat and a motorcycle.

From the time crews arrived on scene, it took about an hour to get under control.

“Basically fighting three fires, four fires at the same time. Two main fires at the two three-deckers, all three floors on fire. You had the garage on fire. We at the boat on fire, that’s made of fiberglass which was difficult. The other shed caught fire, which caught this house on fire. It was a pretty busy night,” Flannery recalled.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are now on scene to try and determine what caused the fire.