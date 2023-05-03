NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Six residents have been displaced by a fire that was reportedly caused by lithium-ion batteries, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to Hathaway Boulevard Wednesday morning for reports of smoke coming from a townhouse.

The fire broke out inside the basement of the townhouse and was quickly extinguished, though firefighters took extra precautions after discovering several lithium-ion batteries connected to a charger.

No one was injured and the cause has been deemed accidental.