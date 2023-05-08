DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are offering an up to $5,000 reward for information on the fire that tore through the former Hawthorne Country Club Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Tucker Road for reports of heavy flames and smoke pouring from the building.

Dartmouth District Fire Chief Eric Turcotte tells 12 News it took firefighters a couple of hours to knock down the flames. No one was injured.

The building, which Turcotte said is a total loss, has been vacant for a couple of years.

“It hasn’t been used in a while,” Turcotte said.

The fire is now being investigated as an arson. Anyone with information on the fire is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit at (978) 567-3310. Tips can also be submitted through the Arson Watch Reward Program by calling 1-800-682-9229.