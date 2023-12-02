DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A local five-year-old girl was allegedly left alone for about five hours on a school bus according to multiple Boston stations.

The girl’s father, Christopher Matton says his daughter Riley fell asleep on the ride to “Kiddie Kampus” preschool on Thursday.

The company reportedly left the girl on the bus, and reports say the driver didn’t check the vehicle after returning to the bus yard in New Bedford.

Matton says his daughter was strapped into the bus for about five hours.

“She was crying, she was screaming for the bus driver, screaming for somebody, nobody was there,” Matton said.

He continued, “We are supposed to know as parents that these busses are safe for our children. It’s sad to even think that a child went through this.”

Matton said he spoke with the daycare and they told him his daughter was marked present that day.

Police are still investigating.