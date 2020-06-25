5 hospitalized in Westport boating accident

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Five people were taken to the hospital overnight after a boating incident off the shore of Westport late Wednesday night.

The Westport Fire Department responded to a report of a boat that had run aground with reported injuries off Cadmins Neck Road just before 11 p.m.

Officials say when the first ambulance arrived on scene, they requested assistance in getting through the heavy brush to reach the boat that was on the riverbank.

Fire crews say one person had severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

Another person was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, three people were transported to local hospitals, and another three people refused transport and were released at the scene.

The eight people on board ranged in age from 14 to 24 years old.

The incident remains under investigation by the Westport Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.