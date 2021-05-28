5 displaced by fire at New Bedford multi-family home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — No one was hurt late Thursday night when a multi-family home caught fire in New Bedford, but five people were forced from their homes.

The fire started around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Rodney French Boulevard and Welcome Street.

Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger tells 12 News that a police officer was driving through the area and noticed the flames coming from the top floor of the home.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those displaced, and crews are trying to determine what may have started the fire.