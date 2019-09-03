5 candidates running for New Bedford mayor

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford voters will have a choice of five candidates, including the incumbent, when they go to the polls this fall to elect a mayor to a first-ever four-year term.

Mayor Jon Mitchell, who was first elected in 2011, filed to run for re-election. His four opponents will be Mike Medeiros, Tyson Moultrie, Jose A. Perez and David Pimentel, according to the city.

The five candidates will compete in a preliminary election on Oct. 1, with the top two vote-getters moving on to face off in the general election on Nov. 5.

Two others who initially filed to run for mayor — City Councilor Brian K. Gomes and Michael Janson — both in the end decided to run for City Council rather than challenge Mitchell.

This year’s election will be the first since New Bedford voters changed the city charter to have mayoral terms last for four years instead of two, so the winner will serve until 2023. There are no term limits for the mayor’s office.

Three other cities in the region — Fall River, Attleboro and Taunton — are also holding elections for mayor this fall.