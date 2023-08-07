NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A fourth man has died in one week amid a wave of motorcycle crashes in Southern New England, and more than a dozen of fatal motorcycle crashes have happened in Rhode Island alone this year.

Two more fatal crashes happened just on Saturday. A Warren man was killed while riding on Route 24 in Tiverton, local police said.

Two hours later, another rider died on Route 1 in North Attleboro, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed to 12 News Monday. That crash shut down part of the road and claimed the life of 29-year-old Lamar Anderson of North Attleboro.

Anderson apparently struck a car as it was turning left into the Pineapple Inn, the DA’s office said. The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Attleboro man, got out and tried to render aid before Anderson was rushed to Sturdy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The day before, I-95 South in Pawtucket was shut down after a Providence man died in yet another fatal motorcycle crash, Rhode Island State Police said.

Just about a week ago, a fourth motorcycle crash took the life of a 19-year-old from Cumberland after he crashed on Route 102 in Burrillville, local police said.

Rhode Island State Police said 9 of the 12 riders killed in the state this year were not wearing their helmets. They also said speed was also usually a factor in those crashes.

“The best advice that I could give would be to slow down and certainly wear your helmet while operating a motorcycle,”

Those crashes are still under investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.