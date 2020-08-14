4th District hopeful Linos touts medical expertise in new TV ad

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Another Democrat running to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy is going on television with a campaign commercial, putting six of the eight contenders on the airwaves as the crowded primary enters its final weeks.

Dr. Natalia Linos, an epidemiologist who was a late entrant to the race when she announced in May, is set to start airing her first campaign ad on Friday. Her campaign said it initially plans to spend $35,000 for commercial time on broadcast stations in the Providence/New Bedford TV market as well as cable channels in the Boston TV market.

The 30-second spot, titled “Voice for Science,” explains Linos’s unique rationale for running: she argues Congress needs more lawmakers with medical expertise like her own in order to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ll fight to reopen safely and build an America that works for everyone,” she says in the ad.

Linos is one of eight Democrats seeking the Democratic nomination in the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up into the Boston suburbs. The primary has heated up in recent weeks, and analysts say multiple candidates have a path to victory in such a crowded field.

All but two of the eight candidates have now released at least one TV ad, with Jake Auchincloss, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and Chris Zannetos also on the air. The two exceptions at the moment are progressive hopeful Jesse Mermell — who is expected to go up on TV before long — and attorney Ben Sigel.

The primary is Sept. 1. The Democratic nominee will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary between Julie Hall and David Rosa in the November election.

