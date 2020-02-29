4 local towns named ‘Green Communities,’ awarded grants

BOSTON (WPRI) — Four towns in Southeastern Massachusetts are among a list of 31 awarded grants for their commitment to reducing energy consumption, the office of Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.

Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth, and Westport have been added to the state’s Green Communities designees, which now consists of 271 municipalities.

The list of 31 announced for designation Friday are eligible for grants from the Department of Energy Resources (DOER) totaling $5 million. Adding their designations “continues the progress being made [by towns] across the Commonwealth who are on the front lines of Massachusetts’ clean energy efforts,” Baker said in a news release.

Attleboro will receive $244,370, North Attleboro will receive $187,820, Rehoboth will receive $148,380, and Westport will receive $158,710, according to the governor’s office.

To get grant money and the official designation, a Green Community must commit to reducing municipal energy consumption by 20 percent. The energy savings the 31 towns are expected to rack up over five years — 54,519 MMBtus — is equivalent to heating and powering 2,071 homes and reducing greenhouse gas emissions of 20,250 tons, the same as taking 4,263 cars off the road.

Eighty-four percent of the population of Massachusetts now lives in a Green Community, the administration noted.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added that more than three-quarters of the state — 84 percent of the population, in fact — has Green Community designations, and the Baker-Polito administration is committed to “moving the Commonwealth forward towards a cleaner and more resilient energy future.”