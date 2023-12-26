FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Four children were injured after a van crashed into a YMCA building in Foxboro Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the van smashed through the front of the Hockomock Area YMCA on Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m.

The children, who were at a day care inside the building, were transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, though police said the driver of the van is cooperating with the investigation.