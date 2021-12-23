4 arrested after police find drugs, stolen gun in Fall River apartment

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Four people including a juvenile were arrested Wednesday after Fall River detectives executed a search warrant at a County Street apartment.

Nicholas Frizado, 21, Makenzie Frizado, 20, Jay Johnson, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug, according to police.

Firearm Seized by Fall River polic

Nicholas Frizado was also charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of stolen property under $1,200, police said, while the juvenile was also charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.

While searching the apartment, detectives seized a loaded handgun that was later found to have been stolen out of Virginia back in 2015.

Police said they also found two pounds of marijuana, five grams of suspected cocaine, and roughly 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine.