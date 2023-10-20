NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are working to determine the cause of a 4-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning in North Attleboro.

Smoke was seen rising from a large mill-style building on Robinson Avenue around 1 a.m. and firefighters found flames on the second floor.

North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the building was vacant at the time and crews knocked down the flames quickly, despite some challenges.

“It’s old, abandoned. You can see in multiple sections, the building is sagging. That’s why the fences are up, but this building has been on our radar for multiple years,” he explained. “We have pre-planned this building and that’s why we brought in resources to those four alarms, to make sure plenty of firefighters were here if the fire did progress.”

No injuries were reported.