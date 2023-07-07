NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A third New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the city earlier this week.

Xavier Luis Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm. He is set to be arraigned Friday morning.

Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, who was found shot inside his car on Belleville Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The first suspect, Sterling Robinson, was arrested later that day, and the second suspect, Wyllie Monteiro, was arrested Thursday. Both were charged with accessory to murder, after the fact, and are being held without bail.

In court, prosecutors revealed a car with four people inside pulled in front of the victim’s car and a backseat passenger opened fire, killing Gomes. The victim had a loaded but unfired gun on his lap when officers found him, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.