SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk man was arrested late Thursday night after police received three consecutive reports of gunshots fired at vehicles, two of which had people inside.

Seekonk police said the first call came in around 10:45 p.m. The driver told the 911 operator they were shot at while being chased by a large, dark-colored SUV on Newman Avenue. The victim said a bullet shattered the rear window before they were able to get away from the suspect.

About a half-hour later, a resident of Border Avenue called 911 and said a vehicle parked outside their home had been “shot up,” according to police. Responding officers spotted the suspect vehicle on nearby Central Avenue and pulled it over once backup arrived.

The suspect, 24-year-old Joshua Furtado, was taken into custody, and police said they found a .22 caliber handgun inside the vehicle, along with several spent shell casings.

A third call came in around 11:30 p.m. According to police, it was a report of a gunman firing at an occupied vehicle on Pine Street. Police said they believe this shooting happened before the Newman Avenue one and the report was delayed.

Detectives later searched Furtado’s home on Kent Drive and found “ghost guns” in various stages of production, including the materials and tools needed to build an “AR-15 style rifle,” police said. They also seized an assortment of ammunition.

A motive for the shootings is unknown at this time. Police said the incidents remain under investigation.

Furtado is charged with two counts each of armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts each of vandalizing property and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police expect additional charges will be filed.