3 students taken to hospital after school van crashes

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say three elementary school children were taken to the hospital for evaluation when the van they were in collided with a pickup truck.

The collision occurred in Brockton at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Brockton school department in a statement said the students were alert and talking with emergency personnel at the scene.

WCVB-TV posted a picture of the van on its side.

School officials say the van was private and not contracted to the school system. The students attend the Arnone Elementary School.

The crash remains under investigation.

