TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed Thursday afternoon in a Taunton industrial park, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the Myles Standish Industrial Park, which is located off of John Hancock Road, just before 1 p.m. for reports of several stabbing victims.

Police said three stabbing victims transported themselves to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.