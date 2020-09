ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Attleboro Friday evening, 12 News has learned.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the incident occurred at a home on Leroy Street.

He said all three victims were transported to area hospitals, two of which are in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether police have any suspects in custody, however, a 12 News crew on scene saw someone being led away in handcuffs.