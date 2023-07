SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police are working to identify three suspects who they say broke into the town’s high school late last month.

Police say the trio removed an air-conditioning unit and climbed in through a window on June 29.

The suspects caused roughly $1,000 worth of damage and stole a school laptop and an Xbox One, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seekonk detectives at (508) 336-8123 ext. 51105.