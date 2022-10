SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Drivers are urged to avoid three Seekonk streets due to a chemical spill.

Olney, Cole, and Anthony streets were closed Tuesday morning, prompting detours.

Crews have been on scene for several hours and cleaned up the area of Cole Street in front of George R. Martin Elementary School in time for dismissal, according to school officials.

No word yet on the source of the spill or on any injuries.