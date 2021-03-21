3 people, more than a dozen cats rescued from New Bedford house fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were injured and more than a dozen cats were rescued from a house fire in New Bedford on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 300 block of County Street just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from the building.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Scott Krueger, the three people were taken to the hospital, one person is in critical condition.

So far, at least 20 cats were rescued from inside the home, however there were some that died.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

