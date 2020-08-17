3 people injured in crash on I-195 in Westport

Courtesy: Westport Fire Department

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Three people were injured in a two-car crash on I-195 in Westport Monday afternoon, according to the Westport Fire Department.

The crash occurred on I-195 South near Exit 10 around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials said all three people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The newly installed cable barrier prevented one of the vehicles from crossing the median and into oncoming traffic, fire officials said, likely preventing more serious injuries.

