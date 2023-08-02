DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Three Dartmouth officers were transported to the hospital Wednesday after being overcome by noxious fumes while responding to a home, according to police.

The officers were called to a home on Matthew Street to check on man who lived there. When the officers opened the door, police said all three were overwhelmed by a strong chemical smell.

The odor was coming from a concoction of chemicals mixed together by the resident, according to police.

Police said the officers reported feeling dizzy and were suffering from irritated eyes, headaches and sore throats.

The officers, as well as the resident, were brought to St. Luke’s Hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to police. While the officers have since been treated and released, police said the resident remains hospitalized.

Police said the state’s hazmat team responded and determined that the chemicals found inside the home were all legal.

“Though this incident didn’t involve a traditional weapon, such as a gun or knife, it is a shining example of one of the many dangers that my officers face on a daily basis,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said. “I’m extremely pleased that this incident didn’t end tragically and that my officers were able to return home to their families healthy and unharmed.”

The incident remains under investigation at this time.